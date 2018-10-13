हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Income Tax

IT Department raids TDP leader CM Ramesh's house

The Income Tax (IT) Department carried out raids at Telugu Desam Party's MP CM Ramesh's house on Friday. 

File Image

The Income Tax (IT) Department carried out raids at Telugu Desam Party's MP CM Ramesh's house on Friday. 

The IT officials also carried out raids at close relatives of the TDP leader. The raids are carried out at ten places in Hyderabad, Kadap and Delhi. IT Department is also doing survey at six other places, news agency ANI reported. 

The wife and brother of Ramesh have been covered in the raid.

The IT sources said that they verified records and found some shell companies which were used for tax evasion. 

The IT department said that the shell companies were used as sub-contractors and money was routed through them. 

However, Ramesh official residence in Delhi is not covered in raids. 

Ramesh is a promoter of Rithwik Projects Pvt Ltd which is primarily in the business of civil contract works and Infrastructure projects.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IT Department conducted searches on multiple premises linked to Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot in connection with an alleged tax evasion case. The raids were conducted on at least 16 locations linked with the Delhi minister. The raids are being conducted by a team of about 30 ITD sleuths in and around the national capital.
  
(With Agency Inputs)

