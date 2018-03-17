It has saddened people of Punjab: AAP leader on Delhi CM Kejriwal's apology to B Majithia

NEW DELHI: Another Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader from Punjab has expressed his dissatisfaction over Arvind Kejriwal's decision to apologise to former Punjab Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

“It has saddened people of Punjab & me personally. People are still trying to verify the veracity whether this document is true or not.Will also find out what went behind and whether he actually signed it,” said Hemant Singh Shergill.

Kejriwal on Thursday had apologised to Majithia for accusing him of being involved in the drug trade, saying he had learnt that his allegations were unfounded.

"In the recent past I made certain statements and allegations against you (Majithia) regarding your alleged involvement in the drug trade. These statements became a political issue," the CM said in the letter.

"Now I've learnt that the allegations are unfounded. Hence there should be no politics on such issues. I hereby withdraw all my statements and allegations made against you and apologise for the same," he said.

Kejriwal's decision to apologise has led to an open dissent in the party, with AAP workers in Punjab are calling Kejriwal's apology to the Shrimani Akali Dal leader a 'betrayal' to the people of the state.

AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira said that he was "stunned" by the apology by Kejriwal. "We're appalled n stunned by the apology of @ArvindKejriwal tendered today,we don't hesitate to admit that we haven't been consulted on this meek surrender by a leader of his stature," he said on Twitter. He also promised that he will continue the "tirade on the burning issue of drugs destroying the youth of Punjab".

"All of us in Punjab are saddened to learn how Kejriwal ji has went to apologise to Majithia when state government's STF has submitted in High Court that there is strong clinching evidence against him. AAP MLAs with gather and take stock of the situation," AAP's Sukhpal Singh Khaira had earlier said.

Acknowledging the dissent in the party, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP said that he hopes justice will be met. "Many people are unhappy with Arvind Kejriwal's apology to Bikram Singh Majithia. I hope justice will be done as people like BS Majithia deserve to be in jail," Sanjay Singh said.

With agency inputs