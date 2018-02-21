IT notice to Abhishek Singhvi's family political vendetta, says Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday termed the Income Tax notice served to senior party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi's wife Anita a clear-cut case of "political vendetta".

Singhvi's wife was served an Income Tax notice for an alleged purchase of diamonds from a store owned by jeweller Nirav Modi wanted in a multi-crore-rupees banking fraud.

"It is amazing that for the last five days the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and every other instrumentality of the government has been creating this complete mirage of activity and ultimately they are able to come out with one name only - the wife of the Congress spokesperson," said Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari.

"What could be a bigger case of political vendetta... if the government has the conviction of courage, let them make public the names of all those alleged people who are there on the alleged lists, they allegedly claim to have seized," he added.

Tewari said that this was the only IT notice which has been sent and also noted that "since the Jain Hawala matter, the Supreme Court has repeatedly held that a diary entry which is made in the name of a particular person by somebody else is not evidence and as Dr Singhvi had earlier said that has the Income Tax or the Enforcement Directorate questioned the person who has made the entry?" he asked.

