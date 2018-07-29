ITBP finds explosive in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon, destroys it in controlled blast

A 20 kg Improvise Explosive Device (IED) was unearthed by the 27th Battalion Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) on Sunday. The explosive device was reportedly found on Manpur-Baseli road in Rajnandgaon District, Chhattisgarh.

News agency ANI reported that the IED was later destroyed it in a controlled blast.

Use of IE Devices by Naxals is a major threat for security forces in the Naxal-affected area. In a terrorist encounter on July 10, a District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel was injured on an anti-Naxal operation. The encounter took place in the Sukma region where the Naxals triggered an IED blast and opened fire at security forces.

On July 9, two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed in an IED blast in Kanker district. When the team was passing through a dirt track near Tadbauli, about 7km from the BSF's Marbeda camp, the motorcycle was blown away in the blast carried out by the Naxals using an improvised explosive device (IED) hidden underground.

Deceased Santosh Laxman and Nityanand Nayak belonged to 121st Battalion of BSF. IED has been used in various encounters during the Naxals and security personnel.