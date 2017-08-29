ITBP makes Mandarin language compulsory for new recruits

New Delhi: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has decided to it compulsory for the new recruits in the division to learn both version of Chinese language - Mandarin and the one that is spoken in Tibet region.

The decision was taken by the officials following the Doklam standoff between Indian and Chinese troops.

As per a report, only 150 officers of the total 90,000 strong force that guards the India-China border are well-versed with the language.

However, most of the officers learnt the langugage during their training sessions.

According to sources, with the development, the ITBP is planning to train the entire force to be well-versed with it so that they can communicate with Chinese troops with ease.

The source further added that ITBP has already recruited 12 teachers for the purpose at its training academy in Mussoorie. The recruits will have to pass tests in the language, before they are deployed.