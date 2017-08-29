close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

ITBP makes Mandarin language compulsory for new recruits

As per a report, only 150 officers of the total 90,000 strong force that guards the India-China border are well-versed with the language. 

﻿
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 16:23
ITBP makes Mandarin language compulsory for new recruits

New Delhi: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has decided to it compulsory for the new recruits in the division to learn both version of Chinese language - Mandarin and the one that is spoken in Tibet region. 

The decision was taken by the officials following the Doklam standoff between Indian and Chinese troops.

As per a report, only 150 officers of the total 90,000 strong force that guards the India-China border are well-versed with the language. 

However, most of the officers learnt the langugage during their training sessions. 

According to sources, with the development, the ITBP is planning to train the entire force to be well-versed with it so that they can communicate with Chinese troops with ease.

The source further added that ITBP has already recruited 12 teachers for the purpose at its training academy in Mussoorie. The recruits will have to pass tests in the language, before they are deployed.

TAGS

ITBPMandarin languageDoklam standoffIndia-China borderTibet

From Zee News

Xiaomi Redmi 4A variant with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage launched in India – All you need to know
Gadgets

Xiaomi Redmi 4A variant with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage launched...

Jammu and Kashmir

Traders incur around Rs 50 cr loss as LoC trade remains sus...

Odisha

Swine flu death toll mounts to 29 in Odisha

Uttar Pradesh

Army holds 'Idea and Innovation' competition in L...

Sirsa: Dera Sacha Sauda premises steadily emptying out under security vigil
Haryana

Sirsa: Dera Sacha Sauda premises steadily emptying out unde...

Iran to boost defensive missile strength: Defense Minister
World

Iran to boost defensive missile strength: Defense Minister

Panasonic launches P77 smartphone for Rs 5,299
Mobiles

Panasonic launches P77 smartphone for Rs 5,299

Rampal acquitted in two criminal cases, jail term continues for pending cases
HaryanaIndia

Rampal acquitted in two criminal cases, jail term continues...

LG Electronics to showcase V30 this week
Mobiles

LG Electronics to showcase V30 this week

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentenced: How media normalised a rape-and-murder accused

Rampal acquitted: Here's all you need to know about the engineer turned self-styled godman

Prisoner number 1997: Here is how Dera chief Ram Rahim's life is in Rohtak's Sunaria jail

Doklam stand-off | Cool winds blowing, not hot air

Yudhishthir’s Ganpati prayers for Kohli, Amir & Modi!