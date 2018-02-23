हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ITBP, Punjab Regiment bag Republic Day parade best marching trophies

ITBP has won the Republic Day best marching contingent trophy for the 6th time.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 23, 2018, 23:00 PM IST
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@DefenceMinIndia

New Delhi: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Punjab Regiment were on Friday presented the Republic Day best marching contingent trophies by the Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

This is the 6th time that the force has won the trophy.

The trophies were received by Punjab Regiment's Brigadier Sanjeev Soni, and ITBP Director General RK Pachnanda at a function held at the South Block.

Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra attended the function.

The Punjab Regiment, one of the oldest formations of the Indian Army, bagged the best marching contingent trophy in the armed forces category after a gap of 25 years. The last time it won the trophy was in 1993.

Congratulating the winners, Sitharaman said the marching contingents on Rajpath on the occasion of the Republic Day inspire the people.

Pachnanda said the trophy was a "tribute" to the over 8,999-strong force that worked day and night under inhospitable conditions to protect the borders of the nation.

"Winning this prestigious trophy is a great moment for us. The contingent put in seven months' practice to achieve the feat," said Brigadier Soni, the Commandant of the Punjab Regiment Centre.

The ITBP, the Sino-India border guarding force, made a return to the national event after two years as part of a new policy to rotate various paramilitary contingents to keep the event time short. The 148-member squad was led by assistant commandant Akshay Deshmukh.

(With PTI inputs)

