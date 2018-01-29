ITBP wins best marching contingent trophy at Republic Day parade

New Delhi: The contingent of the Sino-India border guarding force ITBP was adjudged the best among all paramilitary and auxiliary forces that marched down the majestic Rajpath on Republic Day.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) marchers made a return to the national event after two years and the 148-member squad was led by Assistant Commandant Akshay Deshmukh.

"The contingent represented all formations of the force comprising members from almost all units," ITBP spokesperson second-in-command Vivek K Pandey said.

Pandey said the contingent engaged in 12-14 hours of rigorous practice in the run-up to the parade on January 26.

"Special yoga, meditation, and physical training were also included in the two-month long preparation capsule for the marchers," he said.

The winners' trophy is expected to be handed over to the force by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman soon.

The about 90,000-personnel force has won the title 6 times in the past.

The foot contingent of the force was followed by the band team. The ITBP tableau, depicting its duties and equipment used along the China border, featured in the parade after 20 years.

The paramilitary, under the Home Ministry, is primarily tasked to guard the 3,488-km-long China border. It renders various duties in the internal security domain, including anti-Naxal operations.