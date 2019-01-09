हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

Item suspected to be bomb recovered from railway track in North 24 Parganas

The suspected bomb was found in Ashok Nagar and has been disposed of off by civil authorities, as reported by news agency ANI. 

Item suspected to be bomb recovered from railway track in North 24 Parganas

An item, suspected to be a bomb, was recovered from a railway track on Wednesday morning in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The suspicious item was found in Ashok Nagar and has been disposed of off by civil authorities, as reported by news agency ANI. 

The CPRO Eastern Railway, Nikhil Kumar, said, “It's a suspected bomb. Our bomb disposal squad has already rushed to the spot. After disposal of the bomb, the line will be cleared.”

Normal services in the Bangaon section have been resumed.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Tags:
West BengalNorth 24 Parganas bombNorth 24 Parganas railway track

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close