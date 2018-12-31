हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mehbooba Mufti

It's a political compulsion for Mehbooba Mufti to speak for terrorists: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik

This comes a day after Mehbooba Mufti said that the Governor-led administration in Jammu and Kashmir would face “dire consequences” if families of terrorists were harassed by police.

It&#039;s a political compulsion for Mehbooba Mufti to speak for terrorists: J&amp;K Governor Satya Pal Malik
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has triggered a fresh row by saying that it is a “political compulsion” for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti to speak for terrorists. This comes a day after the former chief minister said that the Governor-led administration in Jammu and Kashmir would face “dire consequences” if families of terrorists were harassed by police.

New agency IANS quoted Malik as saying on Monday, “I do not mind what Mehbooba has said because she is my friend’s daughter. But one thing is clear that speaking for militants is their compulsion in view of upcoming Assembly elections.”

Speaking on the sidelines of a function in Jammu, the Governor further said, “We have nothing personal against families of militants and strict instructions have been issued to the government forces to be careful during counter insurgency operations.”

Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday visited the residence of a woman, who along with her husband, was allegedly beaten up by police as her brother was a terrorist. Following the meeting, the PDP chief had said, “It's an unfortunate incident that a terrorist’s sister has been assaulted by the police.”

“If the J&K Governor (Satya Pal Malik) has a fight with terrorists, why should their sisters be involved? I warn the Governor and the J&K Police. If they do it again it’ll be bad for them,” Mehbooba had further said.

In a series of tweets, Mufti lashed out at the police and asked the state's Governor to take necessary action.

“Questions harassment of militant families while travelling to the interiors in Pulwama, a day after the encounter. Won’t allow bloodshed and making South Kashmir a battleground.”

“Visited Patipora Pulwama where Rubina (whose brother happens to be a militant) was along with her husband and brother beat mercilessly in police custody. The severe nature of her injuries has left her bedridden,” Mehbooba tweeted.

