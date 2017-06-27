close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

It's an honour to have you at White House, you have done a great job ecnomically: President Trump to PM Modi

On his arrival, PM Modi thanked President Trump and the First Lady for the warm respect accorded to him  and said that it does not only belong to him but to the entire nation.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 02:07
It&#039;s an honour to have you at White House, you have done a great job ecnomically: President Trump to PM Modi

New Delhi: President Donald Trump on Monday heaped praise on Pime Minister Narendra Modi as they met at the White House for a 'working dinner.'

Ani quoted him as saying

On his arrival, PM Modi thanked President Trump and the First Lady for the warm respect accorded to him  and said that it does not only belong to him but to the entire nation.

Earlier, Modi, who arrived here on the second leg of his three-nation tour, held a series of meetings with top officials of the Trump administration, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis.

PM is scheduled to spend more than four hours at the White House during which the two leaders and their respective delegations will hold series of meetings.

The Indian prime minister arrived here on Sunday as part of his three-nation tour to Portugal, the United States and the Netherlands.

TAGS

PM Narendra ModiModi in USDonald TrumpModi-Trump meet

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Possible sale of Boeing C-17 aircraft to India approved: Pentagon
India

Possible sale of Boeing C-17 aircraft to India approved: Pe...

AmericasWorld

US to list China among worst human trafficking offenders

PM Modi&#039;s official engagements on second day of US visit: Top Highlights
India

PM Modi's official engagements on second day of US vis...

Donald Trump hails Supreme Court&#039;s ruling on travel ban, says verdict victory for national security
World

Donald Trump hails Supreme Court's ruling on travel ba...

Ahead of Modi-Trump meet, US declares Pakistan-based Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin as global terrorist
India

Ahead of Modi-Trump meet, US declares Pakistan-based Hizbul...

Pakistan violates ceasefire again, shells J&amp;K&#039;s Bhimbher Gali sector; Indian Army retaliates
Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan violates ceasefire again, shells J&K's Bh...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video