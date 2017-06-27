It's an honour to have you at White House, you have done a great job ecnomically: President Trump to PM Modi

New Delhi: President Donald Trump on Monday heaped praise on Pime Minister Narendra Modi as they met at the White House for a 'working dinner.'

Ani quoted him as saying

You have done a great job, economically and you are doing well in so many ways,I would like to congratulate you: President Trump to PM Modi — ANI (@ANI_news) June 26, 2017

On his arrival, PM Modi thanked President Trump and the First Lady for the warm respect accorded to him and said that it does not only belong to him but to the entire nation.

Earlier, Modi, who arrived here on the second leg of his three-nation tour, held a series of meetings with top officials of the Trump administration, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis.

PM is scheduled to spend more than four hours at the White House during which the two leaders and their respective delegations will hold series of meetings.

The Indian prime minister arrived here on Sunday as part of his three-nation tour to Portugal, the United States and the Netherlands.