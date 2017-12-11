It's an honour to work for the ideals of Congress party, Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, who was elected the Congress president on Monday, said that it was an honour for him to work for the ideals of the party and through it for the country.

"A heartfelt thank you to everyone for the tremendous support and good wishes you have showered on me. It is an honour for me to work for the ideals of the Congress party and through it for our great country," official account of the office of Rahul tweeted.

A heartfelt thank you to everyone for the tremendous support and good wishes you have showered on me. It is an honour for me to work for the ideals of the Congress party and through it for our great country. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 11, 2017

Rahul will take over the reins of the party from his mother Sonia Gandhi, who steered it through success and failure for 19 years, the longest in the party's 132-year history, on December 16.

Mullappally Ramachandran, the chief of the Congress's central election authority, announced Gandhi's election, the last day for withdrawal of nominations, when the 47-year- old leader, was busy canvassing for the party in Gujarat.

"Since the withdrawal of date/time is over and as there is only one candidate (Rahul), as per Article XVII (d) of the Constitution of Indian National Congress, I hereby declare Shri Rahul Gandhi elected as president of the Indian National Congress," Ramachandran told a press conference.

Altogether 89 sets of nominations were filed for the election to the top post and all were on behalf of Rahul.

His elevation comes close to five years after he was appointed party vice president in January 2013.

Before Rahul, other members of the family who occupied the post of Congress president were Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia.

The family was at the helm of the Congress's affairs after independence for at least 38 years - Jawaharlal Nehru for more than three years, his daughter Indira and her son Rajiv for eight years each, and Sonia for 19 years.

(With Agency inputs)