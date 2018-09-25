It's just the beginning: Rahul Gandhi gears up to corner Modi govt on range of issues

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has constantly been calling the Rafale fighter jets deal a theft, has said that it is just the beginning, and more is about to come in the next two to three months. Addressing social media volunteers in Amethi on Monday, the Congress chief said that the party would expose all the “misdeeds” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government before people in the next three months.

While interacting with the social media volunteers, the Gandhi scion continued to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, “The man who had come to power promising a fight against corruption, he himself gave Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani. This is just the beginning, there will be more fun ahead.”

“The misdeeds of Modi government – Rafale, Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi, demonetisation, Gabbar Singh Tax (GST) – there has been theft in all these cases. One by one we will show that Narendra Modi ji is no ‘chowkidar’, Narendra Modi ji is a thief,” Rahul Gandhi further said.

The remarks by the Congress president suggest that the opposition party will make all possible attempts to corner the Narendra Modi government over major reforms and schemes and absconding businessmen.

The Gandhi scion asked the Congress volunteers to communicate all such information to people effectively, ensuring that the results will be evident within a period of three months.

During the meeting, Rahul Gandhi also discussed in detail as to how the social media volunteers of the Congress communicated to the people about the policies of the party and the weaknesses of the BJP governments at Centre and in Uttar Pradesh.

He further said that his slogan of ‘PM Modi not a chowkidar, but a thief’ must be taken to people on ground as well as social media. The Congress chief expressed confidence that Rafale was such a big scam that it would alienate people from the BJP.

Only the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will tell if this strategy of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi works in the favour of the grand old party or not.