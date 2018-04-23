It's okay if Manu Sharma walks free: Jessica Lall's sister

Nineteen years since the fateful day when Jessica Lall was shot dead in Delhi, her sister Sabrina Lall says has finally forgiven the assassinator Manu Sharma.

In a letter to the welfare office of Central Jail, Tihar, where Sharma is serving his prison sentence, Sabrina expressed that she has no objection to his release.

“I've been fighting for this since 1999. He has spent 15 years in jail. You need to let go of anger, of baggage. I thought it is okay if Manu Sharma walks free. There is no specific reason. You need to rest your mind and move on with your life,” said Sabrina.

In the intervening night of April 29 and 30, 1999, Jessica shot dead at Tamarind Court, a restaurant owned by socialite Bina Ramani in south Delhi, where she was working as the bar maid. Siddharth Vashisht, alias Manu Sharma, became the main suspect.

After several twists and turns in the investigation, the Delhi High Court on December 20, 2006, awarded a life sentence to Manu Sharma. Two other accused Amardeep Singh Gill and Vikas Yadav given four-year jail term. Six others accused were acquitted.

Manu Sharma has already spent 15 years in jail. He was moved to an "open jail" on grounds of good conduct. The 41-year-old leaves the prison every day for work and return in the evening.