हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India Pakistan

Pakistan a 'one-trick pony' act on Kashmir while Delhi works on multiple platforms: India at UN

Pakistan has been raising Kashmir at all UN forums, regardless of the topic of the meetings.

Pakistan a &#039;one-trick pony&#039; act on Kashmir while Delhi works on multiple platforms: India at UN
xternal Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin (Centre) and India's Consul-General in New York Ambassador Sandeep Chakravorty (Right) on her arrival, in New York on Sept 23 (PTI Photo)

United Nations: New Delhi will work on multilateral platforms and let Pakistan continue it's 'one-trick pony' rhetoric on Kashmir, said the Indian Ambassador to UN, Syed Akbaruddin.

"If somebody else would like to be a one-trick pony, it is for them to regurgitate that act. We`ve handled this act many times in the past and are confident we`ll do so again." Akbaruddin made the comment in reponse to a question on possibility of Pakistan raising Kashmir at the UNGA during a press conference.

"Solo players in a multilateral context have neither a past nor a future" and get "no resonance in such matters", he said, adding that the UN platform works best with multilateralism.

"Terror is a perennial threat and will be addressed in strong terms at multiple forums. This is a goal that we've been pursuing since 1996 when India introduced a draft of the CCIT which is the global convention to combat terror. Since then the resonance has only increased," he added.

Pakistan has been raising Kashmir at all UN forums, regardless of the topic of the meetings.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Islamabad would bring up Kashmir at the UNGA and give "unequivocal support to the cause", Radio Pakistan reported earlier.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who arrived in New York on Sunday for the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, was slated to meet her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the meeting. However, after increasing reports of violence on police and army personnel in Jammu and Kashmir, the meeting was called off.

With agency inputs

 

Tags:
India PakistanKashmirUNUNGA

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close