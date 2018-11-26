हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kartarpur corridor

It's Sidhu's wish, what can I say: Amarinder Singh on Pakistan's invite for Kartarpur Corridor ceremony

Pakistan PM Imran Khan will inaugurate the groundbreaking ceremony of the facilities at the crossing on the Pakistan side on November 28.

It's Sidhu's wish, what can I say: Amarinder Singh on Pakistan's invite for Kartarpur Corridor ceremony

Chandigarh: A day after declining Pakistan's invitation to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said that he is not visiting the neighbouring state so that law and order is maintained.

Speaking on Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's visit, the Chief Minister said that it is his wish to go to Pakistan and he cannot say anything about it.

Amarinder Singh added that being the Chief Minister of the state and also a Sikh, he always wanted the Kartarpur Corridor to be opened.

"That (going to Pakistan) is his (Sidhu) wish, I can't say anything. I only know my responsibility as CM and a Sikh so that is why we wanted this (KartarpurCorridor) to happen but also my responsibility is to maintain law and order and that prevents me from going (to Pakistan)," Amarinder Singh said.

The Chief Minister has declined Pakistan's invitation to attend the opening ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor while, on the other hand, Sidhu has accepted the invitation to visit the neighbouring country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the groundbreaking ceremony of the facilities at the crossing on the Pakistan side on November 28.

Last week, the Centre had said it will develop and build the corridor from Punjab's Gurdaspur district to the International Border to facilitate Indian pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur.

