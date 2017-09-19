close
Ivanka Trump meets Sushma Swaraj, calls her charismatic Foreign Minister

US President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump on Tuesday met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly session in New York. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 07:00
Photo Courtesy: Official Twitter handle: Indian Embassy US

As per the reports of PTI, Ivanka discussed women's entrepreneurship and workforce development in the two countries. 

Taking to Twitter, Ivanka expressed her respect for Swaraj and described her as the charismatic foreign minister. She wrote, "I have long respected India’s accomplished and charismatic Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, and it was an honor to meet her today. We had a great discussion on women’s entrepreneurship, the upcoming GES 2017 and workforce development in the US and India."

India and the US will co-host the Global Entrepreneurship Summit  (GES) in Hyderabad from November 28 to 30 and Ivanka would be leading American delegation to the Summit. The GES is the preeminent annual gathering of emerging entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders from around the world.

The Indian Embassy tweeted a picture of their meet and wrote Swaraj discussed "Women Empowerment" and Ivanka's forthcoming visit to India. 

Swaraj is expected to hold about 20 bilateral and trilateral meetings with leaders attending the UNGA session. She is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on September 23. 

(With inputs from PTI)

