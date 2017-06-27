close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 08:02
Ivanka Trump thanks PM Modi for inviting her to lead US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India

Washington: President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka on Monday thanked PM Narendra Modi for inviting her to lead the US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India.

Ivanka's reaction comes after PM Modi extended a warm invitation to President Donald Trump and his family to visit India.

Modi specially invited Trump's daughter Ivanka to lead the US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India later this year.

In response to PM's invitaion, Ivanka Trump, the older daughter of US President Donald Trump tweeted, “Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for inviting me to lead the U.S. delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India this fall.

An American businesswomen and former fashion model, Ivanka Trump is also an assistant to her father.

