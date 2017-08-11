 
Ivanka Trump to visit India in support of women entrepreneurship

India and the US will co-host the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad from November 28 to 30.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 23:15

Washington: US President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump will lead an American delegation at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit to be held in India in November.

"Ivanka Trump will lead the US delegation to India this fall, supporting women's entrepreneurship globally," Trump said in a tweet yesterday, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement on the micro-blogging site.

India and the US will co-host the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad from November 28 to 30, Modi said.

"Look forward to Ms Ivanka Trump's presence at Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 Hyderabad as the leader of US delegation," he wrote in the tweet.

"Honoured to lead the US delegation to GES2017 in India and meet with Prime Minister Modi and passionate entrepreneurs from around the globe!" Ivanka said in a tweet.
She also posted a picture of her shaking hand with the prime minister.

A decision in this connection was taken when Modi and Trump held their first meeting at the White House in June.

Ivanka, 35, is also the advisor to the US president.

In her tenure, she has emerged as a strong advocate of women and child issues.

The focus of the 2017 GES will be on women, the US Embassy in New Delhi said in a statement today.

"The theme of the Summit, to be jointly hosted by India and the US, will be 'Women First, Prosperity for All', highlighting the critical role women play in fostering global growth and prosperity," it said.

TAGS

Donald TrumpIvanka TrumpIndiaWomen entrepreneurshipGlobal Entrepreneurship SummitHyderabadWhite House

