Ivanka's remarks that India lifted 130 million out of poverty was reference to UPA govt, says Chidambaram

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday claimed that Ivanka Trump's statement that India had lifted 130 million people out of poverty was a reference to the previous UPA government's tenure.

"When Ivanka Trump said that India had lifted 130 million people out of poverty, she was referring to the UPA government's period of 2004 to 2014 (the number was 140 million)," he tweeted.

In her keynote address at the 8th annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Ivanka praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With the PM on the dais, she congratulated Indians on celebrating 70 years of Independence. "You are celebrating it as the world's largest democracy and one of the fastest growing economies on the earth," the advisor to the US President said.

She also showered lavish praise on PM Modi who is "doing to build India as a thriving economy - a beacon of democracy - and a symbol of hope to the world."

"What you are achieving is truly extraordinary... From your childhood selling tea to election as India's Prime Minister," Ivanka said.

"Through your own enterprise, entrepreneurship and hard work, the people of India have lifted more than 130 million citizens out of poverty - a remarkable improvement, and one I know will continue to grow under the leadership of the Prime Minister," she added.

At the same time, she lauded PM Modi for his firm belief that "the progress of humanity is incomplete without the empowerment of women".

