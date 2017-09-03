close
J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch, Army retaliates

The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing of small and heavy arms in the Mankot sector area along the Line of Control (LoC) of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, on Sunday morning. The Indian Army has been retaliating efficiently and effectively.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 09:24
J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch, Army retaliates
Representational Image

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing of small and heavy arms in the Mankot sector area along the Line of Control (LoC) of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, on Sunday morning. The Indian Army has been retaliating efficiently and effectively.

Further details are awaited.

On August 31, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Naushera sector of Rajouri. The Pakistan Army had previously violated the ceasefire in Poonch on August 27 and August 16. Earlier on Saturday, 

Earlier on Saturday, Border Security Force (BSF) trooper was killed on Friday in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan troops on the line of control in Poonch. "A BSF trooper was killed when Pakistan Army violated ceasefire in Barnoi area of the LoC in Poonch. Indian positions have retaliated strongly and effectively," police sources had said. 

(With inputs from agencies)

TAGS

PakistanPakistan ArmyMankotceasefire violation

