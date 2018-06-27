हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
2018 JAC Result

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts results on its official website jac.nic.in.

JAC Class 12 Arts Result 2018 declared at jac.nic.in: Overall pass percentage 72.62, check district wise passing percentage

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts results on its official website jac.nic.in. Students who had appeared for the exams can also check their Jharkhand Class 12 Arts Result 2018 on jharresults.nic.in. 

The overall passing percentage is 72.62 % with 70.57% (54295) girls securing passing percentage and 74.12 % (77884) boys. 

A total of 12,430 students secured first class, followed by 28,805 students second class and 30,945 third class.

The JAC Intermediate Exams 2018 were held from March 8 to April 3. A total of 184598 has registered for the Arts exam, out of which just 184999 appeared. 

District wise pass percentage:

Khunti: 92.5%
Lohardaga: 90.60%
Ranchi: 86.66%
Godda: 38.57%

Steps to check JAC 12th Arts Result 2018:

Step 1: Go to official websites jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in

Step 2: Now look for Jharkhand 12th Arts Result 2018, JAC Intermediate Result 2018 and click on it.

Step 3: Now enter Roll Number and click submit.

The results will be displayed in front of you. Download and keep a copy of the results for future reference.

