2018 JAC Result

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts Result 2018 declared at jac.nic.in: Steps to check

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared JAC Class 12 Arts Result 2018 on its official website jac.nic.in. 

Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts results: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared JAC Class 12 Arts Result 2018 on its official website jac.nic.in. Students who had appeared for the exams can also check their Jharkhand Class 12 Arts Result 2018 on jharresults.nic.in.

A total of 184598 has registered for the Arts exam, out of which just 184999 appeared. 

The JAC Intermediate Exams 2018 were held from March 8 to April 3. 

Candidates can also check their results on third party result hosting sites: examresults.net/jharkhand, jharkhand.indiaresults.com. 

Steps to check JAC 12th Arts Result 2018:

Step 1: Click on the official website

Step 2: Now look for Jharkhand 12th Arts Result 2018, JAC Intermediate Result 2018 and click on it.

Step 3: Now enter Roll Number and click submit.

The results will be displayed in front of you. Download and keep a copy of the results for future reference.

