JAC Jharkhand Class 10 Board Matric result 2018

JAC Jharkhand Class 10 Board Matric result 2018 declared at jac.nic.in and jacresults.com

Ranchi: The  Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the Jharkhand class 10 board results 2018. The results can be checked at jac.nic.in or jacresults.com. As many as 59.48% students have been passed the examination. Of the 44752 students who appeared for the exam in the general category, 64.58% students cleared the examination. While 23% students secured first division, as many as 27% students passed in the second division.

The JAC secondary result 2018 was held from March 8 to 21. A total of 4,31,734 students appeared for both Jharkhand Board class 10 exam.

The JAC Class 10 Board exams were held across 954 exam centres. Following the declaration of Jharkhand Board Results, students will be able to choose their choice of streams Arts, Science and Commerce.

Steps to check Jharkhand 10th Result 2018:

- Visit  jac.nic.in or jacresults.com or examresults.net or jharkhand.indiaresults.com.

- On homepage, look for link which says Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2018.

- Enter your Roll Code and your Roll Number click on sumit.

- The results will be displayed on screen. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of results with them

Jharkhand Academic Council, also popularly known as JAC is the board which looks after the education system of Jharkhand and is responsible for conducting 10th & 12th Exams in the state of Jharkhand. It came into existence on November 15, 2000 under act of assented and state Legislature of Jharkhand.

