JAC Jharkhand Class 10 Board Matric result 2018 to be declared soon at jac.nic.in and jacresults.com

Jharkhand Academic Council came into existence on November 15, 2000.

Representational image (File photo)

Ranchi: The  Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce Jharkhand class 10 board results 2018 soon at jac.nic.in or jacresults.com. The JAC secondary result 2018 was held from March 8 to 21. A total of 4,31,734 students appeared for both Jharkhand board class 10 exams. 

The JAC class 10 board exams were held across 954 exam centres. Following the declaration of Jharkhand board results, students will be able to choose their choice of streams Arts, Science and Commerce. 

Steps to check Jharkhand 10th results 2018:

- Visit  jac.nic.in or jacresults.com or examresults.net or jharkhand.indiaresults.com.

- Look for the link on the homepage which says Jharkhand board class 10 results 2018.

- Enter your roll code and roll number click on submit.

- The results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of results with them.

Jharkhand Academic Council, also known as JAC looks after the education system of Jharkhand and is responsible for conducting 10th and 12th exams in the state of Jharkhand. 

