JAC Board Class 10 Result 2018

JAC Jharkhand Class 10 Board Matric result 2018 today: Know time of results at jac.nic.in jacresults.com

The  Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to announce Jharkhand Class 10 Board Results 2018, also known as the JAC Secondary Result 2018, at 4 pm on June 12, 2018 at jac.nic.in or jacresults.com. 

Jharkhand Board Matric Result 2018: The  Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to announce Jharkhand Class 10 Board Results 2018, also known as the JAC Secondary Result 2018, at 4 pm on June 12, 2018 at jac.nic.in or jacresults.com. 

The JAC Jharkhand Class 10 Secondary Result was held from March 8 to 21. A total of 4,31,734 students appeared for both Jharkhand Board Class 10 exam. 

Steps to check Jharkhand 10th Result 2018

1. Visit  jac.nic.in or jacresults.com or examresults.net or jharkhand.indiaresults.com
2. On homepage, look for link which says Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2018
3. Enter your Roll Code and your Roll Number click on sumit.
4. The results will be displayed on screen. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of results with them

The JAC Class 10 Board exams were held across 954 exam centres. Following the declaration of Jharkhand Class 10 Board Results, students will be able to choose their choice of streams Arts, Science and Commerce. 

Jharkhand Academic Council, also popularly known as JAC is the board which looks after the education system of Jharkhand and is responsible for conducting 10th & 12th Exams in the state of Jharkhand. It came into existence on November 15, 2000 under act of assented and state Legislature of Jharkhand.

