JAC Result 2018: Jharkhand Class 12 Science and Commerce results out, check jharresults.nic.in, jacresults.com

The JAC Result Class 12 Science and Commerce results 2018 are available on the JAC official websites: jharresults.nic.in and jacresults.com

RANCHI: In a big relief to thousands of intermediate students of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), the Class 12 Science and Commerce results 2018 were declared on Thursday, June 7. The JAC Result Class 12 Science and Commerce results 2018 are available on the JAC official websites: jharresults.nic.in and jacresults.com. 

The results were released by JAC Chairman Arvind Kumar Singh. Meanwhile, class 10 students will have to wait for another four to five days for their results.

In the Science stream, out of 93781 students who had registered themselves for the examination, 92405 attended the exam. 16618 students passed the exam with first division, 26337 with the second division, 1711 with third division. The overall pass percentage was 48.34%.

In the Commerce stream, out of 40925 students registered earlier, 40244 students finally appeared in the exam. 6127 students cleared the exam with first division, 18266 cleared it with second division and 2770 with third division. The overall pass percentage was 67.49%.

STEPS TO CHECK JHARKHAND CLASS 12 RESULTS 2018

-Log on to the official website: jharresults.nic.in, jacresults.com

-Click on the link that says "Jharkhand board Class 12th science and commerce results"

-A new page will appear on your screen

-Enter your roll number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format

-View and download Class 12 science and commerce results 2018

-Take printout for future use

This year, the board monitored the entire evaluation process through CCTVs so ensure fair and transparent evaluation of answer sheets.

The results, which were earlier expected to be declared in the fourth week of May was delayed due to teacher's protests against working during the summer vacations to evaluate answer sheets. 

Tags:
JAC Result 2018Jharkhand Class 12 ScienceJharkhand Class 12 Commerce resultsjacresults.com

