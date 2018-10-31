Jagan Mohan Reddy attack: YSR Congress Party demands CBI or judicial probe into matter

Days after YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was attacked at the Visakhapatnam airport in Andhra Pradesh, the party on Tuesday demanded a CBI or judicial inquiry into the matter to unearth the fact and alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was involved in the a "conspiracy".

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy, addressing the media, also alleged that the attack had been planned for the last six months. Reddy also said that the party had no confidence on state government and alleged that even the state police department is being headed by a biased person.

"The attacker could have chosen to attack Jagan Garu at padayatra itself where there was minimum security unlike the airport. This indicates that the attack was pre-planned and it was being planned for last 6 months. There is suspicion that CM Naidu was involved in this particular conspiracy. We've absolutely no confidence on Andhra Pradesh Govt. Even the state Police Dept is headed by a biased person. So,we demand an inquiry either by CBI or judiciary to unearth the fact," said Reddy.

The party, however, asserted that Jagan, also is the leader of opposition in Andhra Pradesh assembly, will continue his 'padayatra' across the state, undeterred by such attacks. Reddy also added that a representation in this regard has been made to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, as reported by news agency PTI.

Rubbishing the allegations, Andhra Pradesh chief minister's OSD for media affairs Telaprolu Srinivas Rao claimed that YSRCP leaders were trying to create unrest in the state. The YSRCP alleged that the state police is "biased" in its investigation and is working as per the direction of the chief minister. However, OSD to the Andhra Pradesh CM T S Rao alleged that "the person who attacked (Jagan) is a YSRCP man".

"They (YSRCP) are trying to give a negative impression....They are trying to create unrest in the state," he alleged and claimed that YSRCP was acting at the behest of a national party. But the YSRCP questioned the police's handling of the case.

YSRCP leader V Y Subba Reddy asked how the accused (Srinivas) was allowed to work on the airport premises despite having a criminal case pending against him. He claimed that the state government might "divert" the case and therefore a third party probe is required.

Another YSRCP leader Varaprasad Rao said currently the probe is focused on the accused and not on conspirators. "We want conspirators to be probed. This is not possible with the Andhra Pradesh police. Hence, we want a central agency to investigate the case," he added.

On October 25, Jagan was attacked by J Srinivas, who worked in a cafeteria at the Visakhapatnam Airport. He was stabbed by man with a sharp-edged object. Jagan suffered minor injuries on the left arm. He was on his way to Hyderabad. The assailant came up to Reddy on the pretext of taking a selfie and launched an attack, according to PTI.

The 45-year-old leader is the son of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He founded the YSR Congress Party in March 2011 almost four months after quitting the Congress.

Jagan is currently the Leader of Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly after his party emerged as the second largest in the state elections in May 2014. Jagan had won from Kadapa constituency in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections as a member of the Congress.