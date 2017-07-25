Jailed ex-HC judge CS Karnan seeks remission of jail term from new President Ram Nath Kovind

close
Former Calcutta High Court judge Justice C.S. Karnan, guilty of contempt of court, has made a representation before newly-elected President Ram Nath Kovind seeking remission of his jail term.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 23:01
PTI photo

New delhi: Former Calcutta High Court judge Justice C.S. Karnan, guilty of contempt of court, has made a representation before newly-elected President Ram Nath Kovind seeking remission of his jail term.

Karnan is currently serving the prison sentence awarded to him by the Supreme Court for contempt of court, at the Presidency Jail in Kolkata. Earlier Justice (retd.) Karnan’s legal team had said that they aim to make it the “first petition submitted physically and electronically” to the new President.

Earlier on July 3, the Supreme Court rejected a plea for a hearing on the bail of Justice Karnan.

Justice Karnan had moved the apex court seeking his release and cancellation or suspension of the jail sentence in the contempt of court case.

In February, the Supreme Court issued a contempt of court notice against him for allegedly degrading the judicial institution. Justice (retd.) Karnan had written to the Prime Minister and allegedly accused several retired and sitting Supreme Court and High Court judges of corruption.

A seven-judge Bench, led by the Chief Justice of India J.S. Khehar, heard Attorney General Mukul Rohtagi who said that Justice (retd.) Karnan should face contempt proceedings for his 'scurrilous' letters against sitting and retired High Court and Supreme Court judges.

Karnan, 62, who retired on June 12 as Calcutta High Court judge, was arrested on June 20 by the West Bengal CID. He had in hiding in Coimbatore since May 9 when the apex court held him guilty for contempt of court and sentenced him to six months imprisonment.

Karnan holds the dubious distinction of being the first sitting high court judge to be awarded a jail term by the apex court and also the first to have retired as a fugitive.

