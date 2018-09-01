हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jain Muni Tarun Sagar

Jain Muni Tarun Sagar dead: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh condole seer's demise

Born on June 26, 1967, in Madhya Pradesh's Dahoh district, the Digambar Jain monk had a massive following in the Jain community.

Jain Muni Tarun Sagar dead: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh condole seer&#039;s demise
ANI photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of Jain Muni Tarun Sagar. Expressing grief over the revered seer's untimely demise, the Prime Minister said that he will always be remembered for his rich ideals, compassion and contribution to the society.

Taking to Twitter he said, "Deeply pained by the untimely demise of Muni Tarun Sagar Ji Maharaj. We will always remember him for his rich ideals, compassion and contribution to society. His noble teachings will continue inspiring people. My thoughts are with the Jain community and his countless disciples."

Jain Muni Tarun Sagar died after a prolonged illness in the wee hours on Saturday in the national capital. He was suffering from jaundice and other ailments.

Among others, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh too expressed condolences about the revered Jain seer's demise.

Muni Tarun Sagar Maharaj breathed his last at about 3 am at Radhapuri Jain temple situated in Krishna Nagar area of east Delhi. He was 51 years old.

Born on June 26, 1967, in Madhya Pradesh's Dahoh district, the Digambar Jain monk had a massive following in the Jain community.

His last rites would be held at Tarunsagaram, Muradnagar in Uttar Pradesh later on Saturday.

Tags:
Jain Muni Tarun SagarNarendra ModiRajnath Singh

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close