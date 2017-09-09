Jaipur: 1 dead, 10 injured in violent clashes; curfew imposed in 4 police station areas

New Delhi: A day after one policeman died and over 10 persons were left injured during a clash in Ramganj area Jaipur, curfew was imposed in four police station areas of the city on Saturday to bring the situation under control.

1 policeman lost his life, 10 injured in a clash with locals after a policeman allegedly hit a woman in Jaipur's Ramganj.Curfew imposed pic.twitter.com/4kRvOO29RF — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2017

According to the reports, internet services were also suspended and schools in the curfew-laden areas have been shut down. Talking to news agency PTI, Jaipur Police Commissioner Sanjay Agarwal said,"A petty dispute between a police constable and a motorcycle-borne couple late last night led to clashes between the locals and the police, following which the curfew was imposed around 1 AM in Ramganj area, where the violence broke out."

Reportedly, the constable had assaulted the couple over some issue, following which a mob of locals gathered around the Ramganj police station and indulged in arson, setting ablaze five vehicles, including an ambulance and a police jeep, and damaged 21 others, he said. Police fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse the mob.

When the situation went out of control, police opened fire on the agitators in which one person, identified as Mohammed Raees, was killed, Agarwal said. The Delhi-Agra route through Jaipur has also been diverted.

Security forces, including Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) and home guard jawans, have been deployed in the violence-hit areas, the commissioner said.