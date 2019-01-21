हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indigo

Jaipur-bound IndiGo flight returned to Lucknow after glitch detected in engine

As a precautionary measure, the pilot returned the aircraft to Lucknow. 

Jaipur-bound IndiGo flight returned to Lucknow after glitch detected in engine

NEW DELHI: A Jaipur-bound IndiGo flight was sent back to Lucknow after a technical glitch was detected shortly after it took off from the airport on Sunday.

According to news agency ANI, the glitch was detected in one of the two engines of the IndiGo flight 6E-451, which was operating from Lucknow-Jaipur on Monday.

Shortly after the flight took off from the Lucknow airport, the pilot observed high vibration on engine number 2. 

As a precautionary measure, the pilot returned the aircraft to Lucknow. 

The aircraft is currently at the Lucknow airport and being inspected by the technical team.

Tags:
IndigoIndiGo flight 6E-451Lucknow airportLucknow- Jaipur IndiGo flight 6E 451.
Next
Story

EC fumes over London event on 'EVM tampering'; BJP targets Congress over Kapil Sibal's attendance

Must Watch

Taal Thoke Ke: No entry for Muslims in Grand Alliance?

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close