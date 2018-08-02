हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jaipur Police

Jaipur Police tweet on Kiki challenge uses photo of a living Kochi man as dead

The well-meaning advice by Jaipur Police turned out to be a nightmare for a family in Kochi. 

Photo: Twitter/MumbaiPolice

NEW DELHI: Owing to the rising craze of the Kiki challenge, Jaipur Police earlier this week tweeted out an advisory asking people not to take up the risky challenge. In a tweet, the Jaipur Police said: "Don't challenge death. Be wise - keep away from silly stunts & advise your friends as well to stay safe."

However, the well-meaning advice turned out to be a nightmare for a family in Kochi. 

The police while disparting the information shared the photo of whom they claimed was a victim of the Kiki challenge. The blunder, though with the post was that the image that the police used on the Twitter handle was not of the victim but of 30-year-old Jawahar Subhash Chandra from Kochi.

The photo shared on Twitter was garlanded with the message of being safe. The photo also states that the victim as born in February 1995 and died in July 2018 due to the Kiki challenge. The image accompanying the post read, "In loving memory of KK - loving boyfriend of Kiki, died while doing the Shiggy." 

Jawahar's family has informed the Jaipur police but as of August 2, the tweet was not removed from their official handle and neither was any clarification issues. 

Jaipur Police Commissioner Sanjay Agrawal claimed that they bought the photograph from a paid site. He said that he will probe how a wrong photograph was acquired and used by them. He added that he will comment on the details of the case after getting further information on the same. 

Police departments across the states have been educating people not to take up the risky challenge which has gained tremendous popularity. Kiki is an internet challenge thrown by Canadian rapper Drake, which involves jumping out of a moving car and dancing alongside it to his song 'In My Feelings'. The song has prompted people to take up the challenge and jump out of a moving car. 

Along with Jaipur Police, Delhi and UP police had also issued messages on Twitter. 

"Dance on the floors, not on the roads! #KikiChallenge is not worth the fun," Delhi Police had tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Police reached out to parents in their message on the challenge. They said, "Dear Parents, whether Kiki loves your child or not, we are sure you do! So please stand by your kids in all the challenges in life except #kikichallenge . #KiKiHardlyAChallenge  #InMyFeelingsChallenge #UPPolice"

Mumbai Police too tweeted saying, "Not just a risk for you but your act can put life of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music ! #DanceYourWayToSafety #InMySafetyFeelingsChallenge."

The craze of the Kiki song reportedly started on June 30 after comedian Shiggy shared a video on Instagram, dancing on a busy road. Following this, many Bollywood celebraties too joined the squad and took up the challenge.

Jaipur PoliceJaipurKiki challengeKochiDrake

