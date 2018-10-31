JeM terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter were involved in atrocities on civilians

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists killed in the Pulwama district encounter on were involved in several atrocities towards civilians, as reported by news agency ANI on Wednesday. A probe is underway added the police.

The slain terrorists have been identified as Showkat Ahmad Khan from Tral's Handoora and Pakistan's Mohammad Usman, nephew of Masood Azhar, the founder and leader of JeM.

"The killed terrorists from terror outfit JeM have been identified as Showkat Ahmad Khan from Tral's Handoora & Usman from Pakistan. They were also involved in many other civilian atrocities in the area. Probe going on," Jammu and Kashmir Police.

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday where two terrorists were gunned down. The gunbattle erupted after a group of armed terrorists opened fire on a search party in Chaanketaar village in Pulwama's Tral.

The security forces then launched a cordon and search operation in the area, a police official had said.

Following the gunfight, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had requested the citizens not to venture inside the encounter zone as it could be dangerous due to stray explosive materials. "People are requested to cooperate with police till area is completely sanitized and cleared of all explosives materials if any," the police had said.

They had further added, "J&K Police on credible input today busted a hideout of terrorists in Shopian. Incriminating materials were recovered from the hideout and were seized. Police have registered a case, investigation underway."