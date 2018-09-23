हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rafale

Jaitley alleges Rahul-Hollande nexus, says public discourse is not laughter challenge

Hollande's remark has triggered a massive political row following which there have been attacks and counter-attacks between the Congress and the ruling BJP government.

ANI photo

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing row over India-France Rafale fighter jets deal, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday launched a counter-attack on Congress saying that men may state inaccurate facts, however, circumstances never lie.

"Congress can believe anything, but you must remember a basic principle of conduct, which for centuries has ruled throughout the world. Which is ‘Men may state inaccurate facts, circumstances never lie," he told news agency ANI.

Jaitley hit back at former French President Francois Hollande over his bombshell that India proposed the name of Reliance to grab the offset contract for the deal to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets from Dassault Aviation and said that truth cannot have two versions.

He wrote this in his blog which he shared on his official Facebook page on Sunday morning.

Targetting Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the Finance Minister said, "Pity Rahul Gandhi's understanding- how is it a scandal if a dozen Indian companies say that for a 56,000cr contract if offsets are going to be 28,000cr, I want to be among the 20 who are going to make offset supplies? Everyone will get 2000-4000cr. How is it impropriety?"

He rejected all allegations of a scam in the Rafale fighter plane deal and said that whether the planes are bought at a higher rate or not is a matter for the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to examine. He asserted, irrespective of the allegations, the Rafale deal will not be cancelled.

Hollande's remark has triggered a massive political row following which there have been attacks and counter-attacks between the Congress and the ruling BJP government.

The claim by the former French president has given fresh ammunition to the Congress party, which has been mounting an attack on the government, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

RafaleArun JaitleyRahul Gandhi

