Jaitley defamation case: Delhi HC seeks Kejriwal's response on false affidavit

The Delhi high court on Wednesday issued a notice to state chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, seeking reply on plea for action against him for false affidavit in defamation case filed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 12:26
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday issued a notice to state chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, seeking reply on plea for action against him for false affidavit in defamation case filed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Jaitley had earlier told the court that Kejriwal gave false affidavit stating he did not instruct his former counsel Ram Jethmalani to use abusive words against the minister.

Jethmalani had sent the finance minister a letter which claimed that the Kerjiwal had asked him use derogatory words, said Jaitley.

“Delhi HC issues notice to Kejriwal in application moved by Jaitley u/s 340 of criminal code related to perjury and making false statement in affidavit,” reported news agency ANI.

The court was listening to a case for framing charges against Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia in a criminal defamation complaint.

Jaitley had filed Rs 10 crore-defamation suit filed over the use of objectionable words, including allegations of corruption, against Kejriwal and the five AAP leaders. 

Arun JaitleyArvind KerijwalDefamation case

