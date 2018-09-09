Jalandhar bishop rape case to remain with Kerala police

Kochi: Director General of Police (DGP) of Kerala, Lokanath Behera, said that the Inspector General (IG) of Police has been directed to complete enquiry initiated against rape accused Jalandhar Bishop, Franco Mulackal, as early as possible, adding that no decision has been taken to hand over the case to crime branch.

Talking to media, Behera said, "I have directed IG police to complete enquiry against Jalandhar Bishop as early as possible and he has reported that it is underway. No decision has been taken to hand over the case to the crime branch."

On Saturday, a group of nuns staged a sit-in protest at the High Court Junction bus station in Kochi demanding the arrest of Bishop of Jalandhar, Franco Mulakkal, who is accused of allegedly raping a nun. The protest was called by the Joint Christian Council.

In June, a case was registered against four priests of Malankara Orthodox Church for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Kottayam. The accused had allegedly threatened to disclose the victim's confessions made in church.

The incident came to light when the victim's husband recovered an audio clip related to the case, following which an investigation was initiated by the church. The church later suspended all the priests after a complaint was filed.