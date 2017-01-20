Jallikattu protest a lesson for Hindutva forces, Uniform Civil Code cannot be "imposed": Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said the huge protests across Tamil Nadu against the Jallikattu ban are a lesson for the Hindutva forces.

Owaisi, known for making controversial comments today tweeted, “#Jallikattuprotest Lesson for Hindutva forces,Uniform Civil Code cannot be "imposed"this nation cannot have one CULTURE we celebrate all.”

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), along with several other organisations associated with the Muslim community, has opposed the Law Commission`s questionnaire on the possibility of the UCC, declaring that the move amounts to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government declaring "war" on their religious rights.

Meanwhile, massive protests across Tamil Nadu in support of Jallikattu, the bull taming sport, intensified today with traders downing their shutters, taxi, auto-rickshaw and truck operators staying off the roads.

The Supreme Court today agreed not to pass judgement for a week on the Jallikattu issue while taking into account the Centre's submission that they were in talks with Tamil Nadu to find a way out in the matter.

In a bid to defuse the swelling street protests, Tamil Nadu government today said it will issue an ordinance to ensure the conduct of Jallikattu sport in a day or two and has submitted a draft of it to the Union Home Ministry.

After discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and consultations with legal experts, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announced this morning that the state government will amend a Central act on Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to allow conduct of Jallikattu in the state with Centre's backing and urged protestors across the state to withdraw their agitation following the likelihood of the bull taming sport to be held in a "day or two."