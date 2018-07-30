हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

Jama Masjid Imam Bukhari writes to Rahul Gandhi on ‘plight of Muslims’ under Modi government

According to Imam Bukhari, it has become difficult for Muslim youth to walk out of their homes wearing skull caps and sporting beard.

Jama Masjid Imam Bukhari writes to Rahul Gandhi on ‘plight of Muslims’ under Modi government

Imam Bukhari of Jama Masjid in Delhi has written to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, seeking clarity of the stand of his party over alleged atrocities on Muslims in the country. In his letter to the Gandhi scion, the Imam has said that the condition of Muslims in the country is currently worse as compared to the last seven decades.

He has also pointed that as many as 64 innocent Muslims have been killed in cases of mob lynching. “Where is your voice against the way the current government is treating us?” Imam Bukhari has asked Rahul Gandhi in his letter.

According to him, it has become difficult for Muslim youth to walk out of their homes wearing skull caps and sporting beard. “We expect that as a responsible opposition, you will pressure the government over this issue,” Bukhari further wrote in his letter.

The letter from the Jama Masjid Imam Bukhari comes days after a controversy over Rahul Gandhi’s remark on Congress being a party of Muslims. An Urdu daily reported that Congress chief, in a meeting with Muslim intellectuals, said that Congress was a party of Muslims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attacked the Gandhi scion over the report, asking him if the grand old party was only for Muslim men or for Muslim women as well. Addressing a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh, Prime Minister Modi had said, “I have read in the newspaper that Congress President has said that Congress is a party of Muslims, I am not surprised by this. All I want to ask is, is their party only for Muslim men or for women too? These people violate laws and attend Parliament sessions.”

"The take of these parties (including Congress) on triple talaq has exposed them. On one side the Centre is trying to make the lives of women easy, on the other side these people have grouped together to make the lives of women, especially Muslim women, difficult," he had further said.

