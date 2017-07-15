Jama Masjid Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari asks Nawaz Sharif to broker peace on Kashmir, initiate dialogue with Hurriyat

New Delhi: The Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid in the Walled City of Delhi, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, has written a letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in which he has urged him to use his authority to end the volatile atmosphere in the Kashmir Valley by initiating dialogue with Hurriyat representatives.

"The Kashmir situation is becoming volatile day by day, resulting in an increase in tensions between the two countries (India and Pakistan) as days pass. I think that more delay in the creation of a favorable environment for peace shall make the settlement of the Kashmir issue more difficult," Bukhari said in his letter to Sharif.

"Therefore, with all the intellect, wisdom and prudence at our disposal, we must make every effort to safe Kashmir from the dangerous destruction and devastation it faces and pave the way for the establishment of peace there. The common people of Kashmir are in a state of terror and helplessness as they find their dreams for peace shattered," he added.

Bukhari further said that, "As a paradise on earth, the once peaceful valley known for its joyous life has today become a valley of tears Thousands of people are living, under the shadow of AK-47, a life besieged by bloodshed. Today, it has become unbelievable that people all over the world once considered the Kashmir Valley as the paradise on earth as today it has become an abattoir. This game of death and destruction is making the situation graver. The only realistic recourse is peace and parleys."

Maintaining that millions of Indian Muslims are facing a trying situation, Bukhari appealed to Nawaz Sharif to ease tension on the borders, normalise the situation and initiate a dialogue with the Hurriyat representatives.

He warned and cautioned that the Kashmir issue can neither be solved through guns and stones nor through military expeditions.

"We should create an environment conducive for the talks at the earliest. Through exchange of views and dialogue on the larger issues, we all should formulate a strategy that is in the interest of both nations," he said.

"What I perceive in the context of the current situation is that positive measures aimed to ensure the dialogue process are needed, keeping in view the interests of the two countries and their people. I request you to kindly persuade the militant youth and Hurriyat leaders to agree for a ceasefire through your good offices and influence," he concluded.