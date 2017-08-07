Jamia Millia Islamia's 'minority status' an error, says MHRD; govt to withdraw support

New Delhi: Central varsity Jamia Millia Islamia will no longer be a minority institution. The Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) will soon file an affidavit claiming that declaring the university a religious minority institution was an error as it was set up by an Act of Parliament and is funded by Centre. The government will withdraw support.

According to an Indian Express article, the MHRD in the affidavit will state that its support for the order of the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions (NCMEI) on February 22, 2011, declaring Jamia a religious minority institution, was an error in its understanding of the legal position.

Earlier, Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi had advised Smriti Irani-led MHRD that the ministry is entitled to change its perspective in court and revert its stand on Jamia being a minority institute, and that to respect the ruling of NCMEI was not in accordance with the law.

The government will rely on the Supreme Court’s decision in the Azeez Basha case, which declared that Aligarh Muslim University was not a minority university since it was established by the British legislature and not by the Muslim community.

Observing the 2011 NCMEI order, Jamia has already discontinued reservation for SC/ST and OBC students and reserved 50% seats in each course for Muslim candidates – 30% for general Muslim applicants, 10% for Muslim women applicants and 10% for Muslim Other Backward Classes and Scheduled Tribes as notified under the Central government list.

The order has previously been challenged by the UPA government under the then HRD minister Kapil Sibal.