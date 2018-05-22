Jamia Millia's official website hacked

New Delhi: The official website of Jamia Millia Islamia University was hacked late midnight on Tuesday. The website displayed a birthday greeting, which read, "Happy Birthday Pooja. Your love.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for this and the University officials have not commented on the hacking episode so far.

Jamia Millia Islamia is a public central university in Delhi. It was established during British rule in 1920.

Earlier this year, websites of Home, Defence, Law and Labour Ministries went down in a suspected cyber attack, raising a serious question on the security system of the country. However, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) had maintained that it was a "technical configuration issue. "In 2016, a total of 199 government websites were hacked in India," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had told the Parliament.

In fact, more than 700 websites under the Indian government have been hacked from 2013 to 2016. Last year in January, the website of the National Security Guard (NSG), the Indian Special Forces unit combating terror activities, was also hacked posing an un-precedented threat to national security.

The website was, however, blocked immediately by the Computer Emergency Response Team