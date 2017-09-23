Jammu and Kashmir: 2 BSF jawans among 5 injured as Pakistan resumes heavy shelling

New Delhi: Pakistan Rangers resorted to heavy shelling on the international border in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday leaving two Border Security Force (BSF) troopers and three civilians injured.

Talking to IANS, a police official said,"The two troopers and three civilians were injured in the overnight Pakistan ceasefire violation in R.S. Pura and Ramgarh sectors. The Pakistan Rangers used mortars, automatics and small arms to target over half a dozen BSF posts and civilian areas in the firing that started at 10 p.m. Our troops effectively retaliated."

Continuous violations of the ceasefire by Pakistan along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) have forced hundreds of border residents to flee their homes.

Villagers in the areas close to the international border said their crops have suffered extensive damage due to the shelling.

Incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops have increased sharply this year. Till August 1, there have been 285 such actions by the Pakistan army, while in 2016, the number was significantly less at 228 for the entire year, according to figures by the Indian Army.

(With inputs from agencies)