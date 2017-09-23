close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Jammu and Kashmir: 2 BSF jawans among 5 injured as Pakistan resumes heavy shelling

Villagers in the areas close to the international border said their crops have suffered extensive damage due to the shelling.

﻿
Last Updated: Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 11:20
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 BSF jawans among 5 injured as Pakistan resumes heavy shelling
Representational Image

New Delhi: Pakistan Rangers resorted to heavy shelling on the international border in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday leaving two Border Security Force (BSF) troopers and three civilians injured. 

Talking to IANS, a police official said,"The two troopers and three civilians were injured in the overnight Pakistan ceasefire violation in R.S. Pura and Ramgarh sectors. The Pakistan Rangers used mortars, automatics and small arms to target over half a dozen BSF posts and civilian areas in the firing that started at 10 p.m. Our troops effectively retaliated."

Continuous violations of the ceasefire by Pakistan along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) have forced hundreds of border residents to flee their homes.

Villagers in the areas close to the international border said their crops have suffered extensive damage due to the shelling.

Incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops have increased sharply this year. Till August 1, there have been 285 such actions by the Pakistan army, while in 2016, the number was significantly less at 228 for the entire year, according to figures by the Indian Army.

(With inputs from agencies)

TAGS

ceasefire violationPakistanIndiaBSF jawansJammu and Kashmir

From Zee News

India

National Herald case: Hearing adjourned till November 18

World

Iran defies US warnings, test fires ballistic missile

Mathura: Godman held for raping physically disabled disciple
India

Mathura: Godman held for raping physically disabled discipl...

We are not gods, says Supreme Court, dismisses plea to abolish mosquitoes
India

We are not gods, says Supreme Court, dismisses plea to abol...

AmericasWorld

Donald Trump slams John McCain, says Republicans will...

AmericasWorld

Donald Trump defends Melania Trump for wearing stilettos to...

Facebook releases 10 tips to spot fake news – Check out
Internet & Social Media

Facebook releases 10 tips to spot fake news – Check out

Blue Whale challenge: 12 year old found dead on railway tracks in UP
Uttar Pradesh

Blue Whale challenge: 12 year old found dead on railway tra...

Woman accuses husband of giving triple talaq when she was unconscious
Gujarat

Woman accuses husband of giving triple talaq when she was u...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Of liberties and pre-arrest bail

Where have all the Hindu-American comedians gone?

In the shadow of caste

India needs one more big push for construction of ‘Big Dams’

Pakistan at UNGA: Islamabad continues to live in denial with same old rhetoric