Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: 2 militants killed at Baramulla in retaliatory fire

The militants fired at a CRPF personnel at a police barricade in Kralhaar, Baramulla. 

Jammu and Kashmir: 2 militants killed at Baramulla in retaliatory fire
Image Courtesy: ANI

At least two militants were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday after they fired on a CRPF personnel at a police barricade in Kralhaar. 

One of the militants was killed as soon as the retaliatory firing started while the other one was killed while trying to escape, confirmed Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh.

Singh also confirmed that the attack was not at Baramulla but at a police naka. Suspicious activity was noticed at the barricade and the militant opened fire when the police asked for his identification card. 

Some ammunition were recovered by the police from the scene. 

In another incident, three militants were killed in a failed infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) at Boniyar in Baramulla district on Friday.

Although the police have not confirmed the incident unless the bodies of the slain militants were recovered, the Army sources confirmed it saying that the encounter took place in the Boniyar forests of Uri sector on Thursday evening. "Unidentified militants have been killed in this operation. Searches are now going on in the area," the sources said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists were not immediately known.

In the combing operation, four AK-47 rifles were recovered and four haversacks seized. An operation is still underway.

On Thursday evening, the army foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials had said.

Alert troops noticed some suspicious movement along the LoC near Tourna in Boniyar area in the early hours of Thursday and challenged the infiltrators, the officials said.

The infiltrators opened firing at the security forces which was retaliated by the soldiers, they said. Earlier, there were unconfirmed reports about the killing of some infiltrators but army officials had bot recovered the bodies then.

(With Agency Inputs)

