Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: 2 rifles stolen from retired SP's residence

Two rifles were stolen on Sunday from the residence of a retired Superintendent of Police in Jammu and Kashmir. 

Representational Image

Two rifles were stolen on Sunday from the residence of a retired Superintendent of Police in Jammu and Kashmir. 

The incident took place in Budgam's Chadoora, news agency ANI reported. 

The police were present at the spot and investigations for the same are underway.

(With Agency Inputs)

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

