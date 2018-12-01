हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: 2 soldiers killed, 2 injured in mine blast in Akhnoor Sector

The explosion also left two soldiers injured.

Srinagar: Two soldiers have on Saturday lost their lives in an accidental mine blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor Sector. The explosion also left two soldiers injured.

