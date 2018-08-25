हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: 3 hideouts busted, 4 over-ground workers of militant outfits arrested in Pulwama

The police, along with security forces, busted a hideout in Rajpora Litter area and arrested an over-ground worker, said a spokesman.

Jammu and Kashmir: 3 hideouts busted, 4 over-ground workers of militant outfits arrested in Pulwama
Twitter/@ANI

At least three terrorist hideouts were busted on Saturday and four over-ground workers (OGWs) of militant outfits were arrested in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, said the police.

The police, along with security forces, busted a hideout in Rajpora Litter area and arrested an over-ground worker, said a spokesman. Incriminating material along with improvised explosive device (IED) material was recovered from the hideout, the spokesman said.

In another incident, two hideouts were busted in Khallen and Tahab villages of Pulwama district. The magazine of an AK rifle, an INSAS magazine and one UBGL were seized, the spokesman said.

Three people, who were allegedly working for militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen group, were arrested, the spokesman said.

Cases under relevant sections of the IPC were registered against them, he added. 

Tags:
Jammu and Kashmirmilitant hideoutsmilitant outfitsPulwama

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close