हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: 3 soldiers martyred, Pakistani intruders neutralised in Rajouri enounter

The operation is still underway.

Jammu and Kashmir: 3 soldiers martyred, Pakistani intruders neutralised in Rajouri enounter

In an encounter at Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday at least two Pakistani intruders were neutralised and three security forces personnel lost their lives. A security personnel was also injured in the encounter. 

The confrontation took place at Sunderbani sector in the district along the Line of Control (LoC).

The security forces have recovered weapons from the intruders. A minimum of two AK-47 rifles has been recovered.

The operation is still underway. The entire area has been cordoned off and a search operation is being conducted.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

The encounter took place just hours after three Pakistan-backed terrorists were neutralised by the security forces after a fierce gunbattle in Larro area of Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

A top Lashkar-e-Toiba commander, who was identified as Sheeraz Moulvi, was among the three terrorists killed in the encounter. However, two others managed to escape.   

One soldier was also injured in the cross-firing by the terrorists during the anti-terror operation. 

Meanwhile, some civilians were also injured after explosives left by the terrorists at the encounter site went off resulting in the death of one civilian.

The slain civilian was identified as Ubaid Laway, son of Mohd Maqbool Laway, of Larro, news agency ANI reported.

The civilians were earlier warned to stay away from the encounter site after the operation concluded as a massive search operation was launched by the security forces. However, in spite of the request, some civilians, mostly youths, reached the encounter site during which some explosives left by the terrorists exploded. 

Sharing more information about the encounter, DGP, J&K Police Dilbag Singh had earlier said, ''The encounter has concluded just now and I have been told that three terrorists were neutralised in it. The operation is being wrapped up.''

The identity of the slain terrorists is being ascertained,'' he added.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirPakistani intrudersRajouri enounter

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close