Jammu and Kashmir: 31 people critically injured in two separate road accidents

Jammu and Kashmir

In two separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, at least 31 people were injured on Saturday when the vehicles they were travelling in met with accidents.

In Shopian district, at least 16 Army jawans were critically injured when the minibus they were travelling in turned turtle on Kanipora bridge.

The injured jawans have been taken to a nearby medical facility, the Army's 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar for treatment. Their condition has been stated as stable, said defence sources.

In another incident, a minibus fell into a deep gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Banihal critically injuring another 15 people, said a senior police officer. The minibus was on its way from Banihal to Ramban when the accident took place. 

On reaching Kela morh near Maroof, the driver lost control over the vehicle which rolled down the 200-feet-deep gorge, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Anita Sharma said. She said rescuers immediately swung into action and so far 15 people were admitted to hospital.

The rescue operation was going on, the officer said. 

More details are awaited on both the incidents.

