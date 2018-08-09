Jammu and Kashmir: 5 terrorists killed, para commando injured in Baramulla encounter

In an encounter that continued for 24 hours till Thursday, five terrorists were killed and a para-commando of the Indian Army was injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. A large number of arms and ammunition were recovered from them. However, they have not been identified yet.

Three days ago the security forces were informed about the existence of a group of five terrorists in the forests of Baramulla's Rafiabad. As soon as the information was received, 32 soldiers from the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 9 Para Commandos of the Army along with the Sopore Police launched a search operation in the area of Rafiabad. This operation started after confirmed reports.

The operation was launched on Wednesday early morning around 4 am when the security forces found this group. A clash took place between both the sides and a para-commando was injured following which he was airlifted to Srinagar's Army hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Till Wednesday evening, 4 bodies were recovered but as per intelligence there were 5 terrorists and so the operation continued. On Thursday morning the body of another terrorist was recovered.

The shootout stopped at around 8.45 am in the encounter area, but the combing campaign is still going on. According to sources, these five terrorists had entered the Uri sector of Baramulla.