Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri district

Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Sunderbani sector at around 9.45 am. The jawan who was injured later succumbed to his injuries.

An Indian Army soldier was killed on Saturday after Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing at Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, for the second consecutive day.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Sunderbani sector at around 9.45 am. The jawan who was injured later succumbed to his injuries.

"The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Sunderbani at around 9.45 am," Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said. The soldier succumbed to injuries from sniper fire, Anand added.

Earlier on Friday, an Army porter was killed in Pakistani sniper fire along the Line of Control in Jammu district, while a BSF jawan was injured in a separate incident in the Rajouri-Poonch sector.

The porter died in sniper fire from across the LoC in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district around 1800 hours Friday, according to news agency PTI.

In the Manajakote sector, Pakistani personnel targeted forward posts along the LoC around 0930 hours. A jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) was injured in the firing, they said. The number of ceasefire violations this year by Pakistan has been the highest in the past eight years.

The first seven months of this year saw 52 deaths and 232 people getting injured in 1,435 ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir, according to an RTI reply by the Home Ministry.

